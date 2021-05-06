Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.75

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 29485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

