New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,896 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Big Lots worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Big Lots by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

