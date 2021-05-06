New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,881 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Arconic worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arconic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arconic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

