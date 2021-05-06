New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Wendy’s worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 326,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

