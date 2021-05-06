New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,998,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,880,000 after buying an additional 1,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after buying an additional 1,295,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

