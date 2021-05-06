New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Essent Group worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after buying an additional 1,577,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Essent Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 369,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,234,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.