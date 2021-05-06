New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.94

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 2305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $549.37 million, a PE ratio of -60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

