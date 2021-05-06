Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Nevro updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NVRO traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.58. The company had a trading volume of 844,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.27. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

