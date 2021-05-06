Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.81 Million

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $247.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.17 million and the highest is $275.71 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 677,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.