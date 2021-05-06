Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTOIY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

