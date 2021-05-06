NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.300–0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.68 million.

Several research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,196. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $460.94 million, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $321,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $441,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $147,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,532. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

