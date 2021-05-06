Nemaura Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,210 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,523% compared to the average daily volume of 199 call options.

Shares of NMRD stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 million, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nemaura Medical has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nemaura Medical by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nemaura Medical by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

