Nemaura Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,210 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,523% compared to the average daily volume of 199 call options.
Shares of NMRD stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 million, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nemaura Medical has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nemaura Medical Company Profile
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.
