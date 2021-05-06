Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Buy

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

CRNT opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

