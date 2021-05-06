Needham & Company LLC Raises Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $20.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

