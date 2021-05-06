Needham & Company LLC Increases AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $81.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,850,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

