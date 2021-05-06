NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button Sells 8,812 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40.

NCR stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in NCR by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in NCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

