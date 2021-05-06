Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:NHTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,545. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

