National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.30

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 4128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

