Natera Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,216 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,368% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA stock traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.51. 69,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

