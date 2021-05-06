Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $33.08. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,364. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $606.92 million, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

