Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 7.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.66 and last traded at $79.66. Approximately 4,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 218,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $759.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

