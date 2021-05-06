MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.