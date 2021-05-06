MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

MYTE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,518. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,543,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.