Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Up 4.6%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 25,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 760,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,009 shares of company stock worth $6,174,129 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

