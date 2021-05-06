MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $421,800.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 73,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,392. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,916,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

