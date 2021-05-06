Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 144,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,517 shares of company stock worth $2,487,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

