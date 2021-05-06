Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.21

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.21 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 2295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

In related news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

