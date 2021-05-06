MU Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

