MSA Safety’s (MSA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.33.

MSA opened at $162.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.18.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In other news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

