Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stake Reduced by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $263.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,498 shares of company stock worth $43,996,704 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

