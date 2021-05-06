Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 17,032 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,740,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,214,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $263.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average is $224.51. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.