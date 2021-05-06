Morgan Stanley Trims The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $170.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $184.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.