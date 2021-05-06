Morgan Stanley Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $46.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.