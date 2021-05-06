Morgan Stanley Raises NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $13.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOV. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.81.

NOV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

