Morgan Stanley Raises Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $478.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $478.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,302. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $373.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

