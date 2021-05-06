Morgan Stanley Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $162.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.
Capital One Financial stock opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $154.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after buying an additional 990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
