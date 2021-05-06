Morgan Stanley Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $162.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $154.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after buying an additional 990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

