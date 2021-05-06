Morgan Stanley Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $83.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Shares of PINS opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.61 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

