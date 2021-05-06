Morgan Stanley Boosts The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $166.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

HSY stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.36. 784,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.55. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $168.92. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

