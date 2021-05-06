Morgan Stanley Boosts The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $166.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.
HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.
HSY stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.36. 784,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.55. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $168.92. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
