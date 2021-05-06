Morgan Stanley Boosts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $27.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

