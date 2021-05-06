Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €85.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.59 ($118.34).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €85.32 ($100.38) on Thursday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.05.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

