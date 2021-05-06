Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €91.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €91.00 ($107.06) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.22 ($127.32).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at €71.04 ($83.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.81. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.