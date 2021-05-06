Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €205.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €154.00 ($181.18) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.43.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.