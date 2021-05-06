Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Moog stock opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97.
