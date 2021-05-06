Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Moog stock opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

