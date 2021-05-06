Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $920,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Shares of MPWR opened at $337.82 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

