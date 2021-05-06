MoneyGram International (MGI) to Release Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect MoneyGram International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. On average, analysts expect MoneyGram International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.66 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $516.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

MGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

