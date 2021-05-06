Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

