Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

