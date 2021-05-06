Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 56.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Old Republic International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.