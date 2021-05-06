Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVMD stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,153 shares of company stock worth $6,463,446 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on RVMD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

