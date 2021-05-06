Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,901 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $63,951,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,614 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares valued at $3,461,110. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

